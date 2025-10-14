Townsquare Winds Down ‘Taste of Country Mornings’

After a year and a half, Taste of Country Mornings is signing off. Townsquare Media’s nationally branded morning show, which launched in March 2024 as an on-air and digital extension of its Taste of Country platform, is ending this month.

The show’s co-hosts, Nicole Taylor and Matthew Wood, both appear to be exiting the company. Wood shared the news in a post on Instagram, writing, “Quick announcement, next week will be the final week of Taste of Country Mornings with Wood and Nicole. I have had so much fun over the past two years and I have gotten to work with so many amazing, talented people and got to do so many cool things. No regrets.”

He added, “I promise you, there is no tea. No ugly backstory, sometimes things just don’t break the way ya hope. That’s life. So if you know of anything, especially here in Nashville, holler at your boy.”

Taste of Country Mornings debuted as Townsquare’s first original morning show under the Taste of Country umbrella, joining Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul. Taylor, a member of the country-pop trio Taylor Red, transitioned into radio through the program after frequent guest appearances on Taste of Country Nights. Wood joined from Leighton Broadcasting’s Wild Country 99 (KZPK) in St. Cloud, MN.

Townsquare has not publicly commented on the show’s conclusion or its future plans for Taste of Country’s national radio lineup.