Newsweek’s Josh Hammer Expands to Salem Podcast Network

Newsweek’s Josh Hammer Show and the Salem Podcast Network have signed a distribution deal expanding the syndicated program’s streaming availability. The program, which covers current national and cultural topics, will be published weekdays in a video format.

Josh Hammer, Senior Editor-at-Large at Newsweek, joins the SPN lineup, which includes The Scott Jennings Podcast, The Alex Marlow Show, and The Right View with Lara Trump. The Josh Hammer Show will continue to be carried on radio affiliates in Dallas, Seattle, Miami, and St. Louis. The program began in 2023.

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Josh Hammer to the Salem family. Josh doesn’t follow the crowd – he leads with conviction. He brings sharp ideas, fearless commentary, and a genuine passion for truth. That’s exactly the kind of voice that defines the Salem Podcast Network.”

Hammer said, “I am absolutely thrilled to bring The Josh Hammer Show to the Salem Podcast Network. Our show already counts Salem’s AM 660, the Answer, in Dallas as a terrestrial affiliate, and I’m delighted to expand that partnership. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together. Most importantly, we’re committed to keeping Charlie Kirk’s memory alive through our work and the values we share.”