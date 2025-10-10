Urban One Welcomes Back Doug Abernethy As Regional VP

A familiar face is returning to Urban One. Doug Abernethy has rejoined the company as Regional Vice President, overseeing its Dallas and Houston radio stations. Abernethy rejoins Urban One after leaving Audacy in May, where he served as Regional VP based in Austin.

He previously spent more than 10 years with Urban One, serving as Regional VP from October 2004 to March 2015.

Abernethy exited Urban One for Audacy to oversee its Miami-Fort Lauderdale cluster. Promoted to Regional President in 2020, he oversaw Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Greensboro, Greenville-Spartanburg, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Norfolk, Phoenix, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, and Wichita before being named head of Audacy Austin in January 2024 during the company’s Chapter 11 restructuring.

Earlier in his career, he was Director of Sales for Cox Media Group’s Houston stations. His return becomes effective on November 10.

Abernethy succeeds Radio One Market Manager Pam McKay, who is transferring to Urban One’s Atlanta operations to lead its radio division there. McKay has led Urban One Houston for eight years following a decade as iHeartMedia Austin Market President, and oversaw the integration of the former Cox Media Group stations into the cluster in 2023.

Urban One CEO Alfred C. Liggins III said, “Pam and Doug represent the kind of leadership that moves our business forward—strategic, disciplined, and performance-driven. Pam’s proven record of building high-performing teams and driving market growth, combined with Doug’s operational expertise and regional insight, strengthens our ability to deliver results and position these markets for long-term success.”