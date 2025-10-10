Wave Washes Over The Island In Panama City Radio Shuffle

JVC Broadcasting has expanded its Wave brand across the Florida Panhandle, flipping Island 106 (WILN) to 105.9 The Wave in Panama City. Though both stations share the same name and format, 105.9 The Wave will not simulcast its Fort Walton sister, WWAV.

WILN was acquired by JVC in June, when the company bought four signals from Magic Broadcasting.

JVC Broadcasting CEO John Caracciolo said, “We’re thrilled to bring true local programming back to Panama City. While others in the industry are cutting staff, consolidating studios, and piping in national shows, JVC is doing the opposite — we’re growing. We’re hiring local talent, investing in communities, and proving that local radio is still the heartbeat of every great town along the Gulf Coast.”

JVC Florida Director of Programming Matt Stone added, “The Wave is unlike any other station in the country. It’s unpredictable, fun, and feels like someone’s awesome personal playlist, not a corporate algorithm. Every hour brings something fresh — from Fleetwood Mac to Maroon 5 to those one-hit wonders everyone forgot they loved. That’s the magic of The Wave.”

JVC Panhandle Market Manager John Griffo said, “We’re bringing energy back to radio in Panama City. Listeners are tired of hearing eight-minute blocks of national commercials. At The Wave, we run a fraction of that time and focus solely on our local advertisers – the businesses that live, work, and thrive right here in our backyard. That’s what sets us apart.”