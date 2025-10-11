WHMI Cares Radiothon Boosts Four Southeast Michigan Causes

Krol Communications’ WHMI 93.5 in Howell, MI, raised $52,495 in its inaugural WHMI Cares Radiothon, a full-day live broadcast dedicated to supporting local nonprofits across Livingston County, anchored by station morning personalities Chuck and Madison.

From 6a to 7p on October 9, donations poured in for four local organizations: the Livingston County United Way, the Salvation Army of Livingston County, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County, and LACASA.

Listeners can still contribute or bid on auction items through October 15 via WHMI.