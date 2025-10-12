Zoe Clark Expands Duties At Michigan Public With AGM Promotion

After 19 years with Michigan Public, Zoe Clark has been appointed Associate General Manager at the state’s largest public radio outlet. She takes on the duties in tandem with her current responsibilities as Political Director for the organization.

Clark has served as the station’s Program Director, co-founder and Executive Producer of the daily newsmagazine Stateside, and co-host of the long-running program It’s Just Politics. She is also a frequent voice on local and public television across Michigan, and she provides political analysis for NPR, PBS, CNN, and the BBC.

Michigan Public operates five FM transmitters, including Detroit and Ann Arbor’s WUOM and WVGR in Grand Rapids. The group network spans roughly 80% of the state.

Michigan Public Executive Director and General Manager Wendy Turner stated, “Zoe is uniquely positioned for this role. In addition to serving as Interim General Manager and her work over nearly two decades at Michigan Public, she has demonstrated a keen ability and willingness to connect the dots between departments and initiatives, helping us move forward with clarity and cohesion. As we continue to grow, Zoe’s leadership and strategic insight are essential.”