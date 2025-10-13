West Nile Virus Claims Life Of Missouri Radio GM and Air Talent

Donze Communications’ Classic Rock 93.1 (KBDZ) in Perryville, MO, is mourning the loss of General Manager and morning personality Kevin “Kevy Kev” Russell, who died after a five-week battle with West Nile Virus. The station shared the news on Facebook last week.

Russell had been hospitalized after developing a persistent fever that worsened in recent weeks. “Despite the hard work put in by the doctors and nurses, he didn’t wake up. And today, they will disconnect all of the things keeping him alive,” the station wrote.

The staff reflected on Russell’s legacy, noting that he “basically built this station in the basement of his house and is responsible for all of the technical aspects of the station.” His leadership and creativity helped shape the sound and spirit of the Classic Rock outlet serving downstate Illinois and southeastern Missouri between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.

“Kevin is pretty much responsible for the great collection of jocks on the station, how good sonically the station sounded, and it was his baby,” the station’s message continued. “When talking to Kevin, you knew you would be on the phone a while because if you asked Kevin the time, he would tell you how to build a watch. We all miss those conversations deeply. And wish we could have more.”