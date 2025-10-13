‘Rob & Holly,’ 93Q Among 2025 CMA Broadcast Winners

Country Music Association New Artist of the Year nominee Tucker Wetmore did the honors last week, calling the CMA’s 2025 Broadcast Award winners to let them know they will be among those recognized at the 59th annual ceremony in Nashville on November 19.

The 2025 Broadcast Personality of the Year winners include Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton for Weekly National and The Rob and Holly Show for Daily National. In the major market category, Chris Carr & Company of KEEY Minneapolis-St. Paul took top honors.

The Q Morning Crew w/ Mike & Amanda at WQDR Raleigh-Durham claimed the large market win, while Mo & StyckMan from WUSY Chattanooga received the medium market award. The small market title went to Ben & Arnie of WCOW La Crosse, WI.

Station of the Year winners include Urban One Houston’s 93Q (KKBQ) for Major Market, Hubbard Broadcasting Cincinnati’s B-105 (WUBE) for Large Market, Cumulus Media Knoxville’s 107.7 WIVK for Medium Market, and Bristol Broadcasting Company’s 96.9 WXBQ in Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, TN, for Small Market.

The CMA Broadcast Awards honor excellence in radio at every market size. Entires are judged on aircheck, ratings, community involvement, and overall impact. Stations and personalities across the US and Canada are eligible for entry, regardless of CMA membership status, with winners determined by a panel of broadcast professionals representing all market sizes and regions.