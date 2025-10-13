NAB Show NY Adds Journalism Track Focused on AI and Trust

As AI reshapes the way news is gathered, produced, and distributed, NAB Show New York has added a new Future of Journalism track scheduled for the conference’s first day on October 22 at the Javits Center in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood.

NAB Show organizers say the new track will offer a candid look at both the opportunities and the risks ahead, from workflow automation to the use of AI-generated content and deepfake detection.

The discussion begins at 10:30a with The Future of News: AI, New Revenues and Risks, and the Policy Response, followed by AI and Automation in News Production: Opportunity, Efficiency, and Ethics at 11:10a. After a break for lunch, the day’s final session, Trust, Misinformation, and News Credibility: Rebuilding the Public’s Confidence in Journalism, will begin at 1:30p.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, RTDNA Foundation Executive Director Tara Puckey, and BBC Senior Technology Journalist Thomas Germain will serve as moderators throughout the track.

They’ll be joined by a lineup of industry voices, including former WABC-TV and FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze, Graham Media Group Director of Transformation Michael Newman, Hearst Television Executive Vice President Nick Radziul, and CNN Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter.

The Future of Journalism track shares the day with the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, which will feature the presentation of Radio Ink’s 33rd annual Radio Wayne Awards, along with a panel on niche content monetization hosted by Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti.

Register for NAB Show New York by using code MP00 by Oct. 11 for a free Exhibits Pass.