BIA: Radio Deals Hit September Lull Before FCC Shutdown

September was one of the quietest months of the year for radio deal-making, according to new data from BIA Advisory Services. Only 24 commercial radio stations changed hands during the month, well below the average as the FCC opens deregulation talks.

BIA calculated $9.5 million in announced sales during the ninth month, with year-to-date volume standing at $265 million across 617 stations.

But if September’s numbers feel underwhelming, October’s data may tell a very different story; we just won’t know for a while.

The FCC’s LMS database for transactions, modifications, and other broadcast applications has been offline since the government shutdown started on October 1. That means no new filings can be made, and industry watchers can’t even access previous filings to track what’s already in the pipeline.

With the shutdown in effect, broadcasters face halted FCC proceedings and delayed filings, creating a backlog that will likely take weeks to sort through once Washington gets back to work.

The timing is critical. On October 7, Connoisseur Media announced its agreement to acquire Bonneville International Corporation’s San Francisco market stations, including KUFX, KBLX, KMVQ (99.7 NOW), and KOIT. It’s Connoisseur’s latest deal, making it a Bay Area giant combined with Alpha Media’s old San Jose holding, but the transaction price wasn’t disclosed.