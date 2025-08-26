Radio Wayne Awards to Open NAB Show New York Radio Forum

Radio Ink‘s 33rd annual Radio Wayne Awards will launch the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum at NAB Show New York, setting the stage for a full day of audio-centric programming on Wednesday, October 22, at Manhattan’s Javits Center.

Presented by Radio Ink in partnership with the NAB, the Radio Wayne Awards are the industry’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in radio sales.

Named in honor of “Radio Wayne” Cornils, the ceremony celebrates sellers, managers, and marketers whose work continues to drive the business side of broadcasting forward. Nominations for this year’s awards will open the week following the July 4 holiday.

Following the ceremony, the 2025 Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum will feature sessions on The Evolution of AI in Radio and Podcasting, Niche to Noteworthy: Winning Strategies for Niche Content Monetization & Gen Z Engagement, From Insights to Income: Turning Data into Revenue, and The Impact of Video and Social Media on Broadcasting & Podcasting.

Full lineups for each panel will be announced in the weeks ahead.

The forum is part of an expanded NAB Show New York program, which also includes the repositioned NAB Marconi Radio Awards on October 21 at the Edison Ballroom. Mike McVay, President of McVay Media and Radio Ink columnist, will receive the 2025 NAB National Radio Award.

Two days of conference sessions and tech demos at the Javits Center, October 22–23, will include the Future of Journalism Symposium and a Career Fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation.

Registration for NAB Show New York is open.