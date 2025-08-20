Mike McVay Named 2025 NAB National Radio Award Recipient

Using the occasion of National Radio Day, the NAB has announced that respected programmer, talent coach, and industry advocate Mike McVay has been named the 2025 recipient of the NAB National Radio Award.

Throughout his career, he served as Executive Vice President of Content and Programming for Cumulus Media and Westwood One, overseeing programming for more than 500 radio stations and national network content and worked with a wide range of notable figures, including Stephen A. Smith, Soledad O’Brien, Reba McEntire, Hall & Oates, Robin Meade, John Tesh, and Delilah.

He is now President of McVay Media, a consultancy working across broadcast, streaming, podcasting, and digital platforms, and a weekly columnist for Radio Ink. McVay currently serves on the boards of Country Radio Broadcasters, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, and the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. He also contributes to the Media Committee for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

In recent years, McVay has received several major industry honors, including a 2024 Giant of Broadcasting Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation, the 2024 Leadership Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America, and his upcoming 2025 induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

He is also a past recipient of the Rockwell Award and the Innovation in Music & Media Award, and has been regularly ranked among the top programmers by Radio Ink, Radio & Records, and the Worldwide Radio Summit.

The honor will be presented at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards on October 21, at the Edison Ballroom, ahead of NAB Show New York.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “Mike’s deep expertise, creative vision and unwavering commitment to excellence have shaped countless careers, inspired new generations of broadcasters and driven innovation in every corner of the audio industry. His ability to nurture talent and create programming that resonates with audiences makes him a most deserving recipient of this year’s National Radio Award.”