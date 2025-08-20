Audacy’s 106.5 The Wolf Revamps Lineup in Kansas City

Audacy Kansas City’s 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF) will launch a revamped weekday lineup on September 9, highlighted by the debut of Jenny and Jagger in the Morning with Jenny Matthews, Jagger, and Matt Gapske.

Matthews has been a Kansas City radio personality since 2004 after beginning her career in West Palm Beach. Jagger has been on air in New York, Houston, and Indianapolis, and hosts the nationally syndicated The Weekend Throwdown with Jagger.

Gapske brings over a decade of programming and production experience and currently serves as Executive Producer and Assistant Program Director for Audacy Kansas City.

In addition, Scotty Kay joins the station in the afternoons. The three-time ACM nominee and two-time CMA nominee has been heard in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Minneapolis, and also hosts a nationally syndicated weekend program.

The Wolf will keep the syndicated Katie & Company and Rob and Holly Show on the station, in middays and evenings, respectively.