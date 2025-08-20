Portland Trail Blazers Renew Radio Partnership With iHeartMedia

The Portland Trail Blazers and iHeartMedia Portland have signed a multi-year extension that keeps Rip City Radio 620 AM (KPOJ-AM) as the official flagship of the Trail Blazers Audio Network for game broadcasts, pre- and post-game coverage, and expanded year-round programming.

The agreement marks the 13th season of Trail Blazers basketball on the station, with play-by-play announcer Travis Demers returning for his seventh full season behind the mic. Demers will once again be joined by Blazers alumnus Michael Holton, who will provide radio analysis throughout the season.

Chad Doing also returns to host the pre- and post-game shows.

In addition to Blazers Gameday and 5th Quarter, hosted by Chris Burkhardt, the station is adding two new weekly shows. Trail Blazers Insider Report, a one-hour program hosted by Sean Highkin, airs Tuesday afternoons with a replay on Wednesday nights. The second new show, The Blazers Wrap Up, hosted by Brendan Slaughter, will air on Thursday nights, with a weekly recap of team news and highlights.

Portland Trail Blazers Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Kinghorn said, “Rip City Radio and iHeartMedia have been great partners for more than a decade, delivering the energy and passion of Trail Blazers basketball to fans across Oregon and Washington. As we start an exciting new chapter, this extension strengthens our ability to connect with fans through additional in-season content and year-round programming, delivering the moments that make Rip City fandom so unique.”

iHeartMedia Portland Region President Marshal Burgess added, “Renewing our partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers is an incredible moment for all of us. The Blazers represent the spirit of Portland – resilient, passionate, and deeply connected to their fans. We’re proud to stand alongside an organization that continues to inspire and energize the community, and we look forward to creating even more memorable moments together in the seasons ahead.”