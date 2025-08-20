Triton Digital Adds Audience Segments to Podcast Ranker

As the company announces its list of top-performing podcasts in Q2 2025, Triton Digital is evolving its US Podcast Ranker with a suite of new audience intelligence tools designed to give advertisers a clearer view of podcast reach, relevance, and ROI.

The Q2 2025 edition marks the first time the ranker includes detailed demographic and behavioral data alongside download-based metrics, giving media planners expanded insight into how podcasts perform across more than 40 audience segments.

The new features include a Top 200 Podcasts list based on survey-reported reach among listeners aged 18 and older, audience composition data for high-value consumer profiles, and genre-level listener analysis. All are part of Triton’s expanded Demos+ platform, developed in partnership with Signal Hill Insights, and will be updated quarterly to supplement Triton’s existing monthly download ranker.

The Q2 findings show that comedy remains podcasting’s most popular genre by reach at 42.1%, followed by news at 27.3% and society & culture at 23.4%.

The ten most-listened-to shows in the US by survey-measured audience include The Joe Rogan Experience, The Daily, Crime Junkie, Call Her Daddy, and SmartLess. Meanwhile, the traditional download-based rankings for July showed NPR News Now, Up First, and Stuff You Should Know at the top, with iHeart, NPR, and Audacy leading all podcast sales networks in average weekly downloads.

But the most significant takeaway may be what’s hiding in the long tail. Triton’s data shows that 84% of monthly podcast consumers say they listen to at least one show outside of the Top 50. Genre-level analysis adds further depth.

Sports content, for example, indexes high for listeners with business travel intent. Kids and family programming align with life insurance interests. Tech shows reach luxury shoppers. Music content over-indexes among Black audiences.