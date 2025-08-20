Philadelphia’s New 96.5, PSPCA Raise $21K for Pets

Audacy Philadelphia’s The New 96.5 (WTDY) and the Pennsylvania SPCA partnered for the inaugural “Bennett’s Buddies – Paws for a Cause.” The three-day adoption and fundraising campaign raised $21,000 and has helped 221 pets find forever homes.

The three-day event took place from August 14 to 16, broadcasting live from three different locations across the Philadelphia region. Supporters brought in donated blankets, food, toys, coats, and treats to support shelter animals during their stay.

For 12 years, The New 96.5 host Bennett has highlighted PSPCA animals weekly through his Bennett’s Buddies program.

Audacy Philadelphia Senior Vice President and Market Manager David Yadgaroff said, “Bennett’s love for animals is genuine and has been at the heart of our station for years. The New 96.5 is proud to share that passion by bringing more animals and families together. Events like this reflect how committed we are to our community and making a difference where it matters most.”

Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher said, “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Bennett for nearly a decade, and from the very first pet we brought to him, it was clear that he genuinely cares about each animal’s well-being and finding them loving forever homes.”