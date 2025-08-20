Beasley Drops Podcast Radio For Florida Alumni Radio In Tampa

Beasley Media Group is launching a new sports station designed for Florida fans and alumni, officially rebranding 1010 WJBR-AM as Florida Alumni Radio. The change marks the end of Beasley’s use of the Podcast Radio format in Tampa.

The new format kicked off with The Miller and Moulton Morning Show, welcoming the duo back to the signal.

As previously announced, Florida Alumni Radio will also become the exclusive home for University of South Florida Athletics content, including football broadcasts, coaches’ shows, alumni updates, and special programming. The station will continue airing Florida State University football games in the Tampa market.

WJBR-AM was one of four pilot markets for Beasley’s launch of the Podcast Radio format in September 2023, alongside Detroit, Charlotte, and Fort Myers/Naples. With Beasley now set to sell its Fort Myers/Naples properties, the future of that station also remains uncertain.

Beasley Media Group Tampa Vice President and Market Manager Ron deCastro said, “Florida Alumni Radio is more than a station—it’s a destination for Florida sports fans and alumni to come together and celebrate the teams and traditions they love. We’re proud to provide a platform that not only delivers great sports content but also connects alumni, students, and fans across the Tampa Bay community in a meaningful way.”