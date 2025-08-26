How a St. Cloud Law Firm Built Market Leadership With Radio Ads

You can’t listen to the radio in St. Cloud, MN, for very long without hearing Bradshaw & Bryant’s “Justice for the Injured” jingle. It’s one of AM/FM radio’s most striking advertising success stories and proof of what happens when a brand commits to the long game.

After some rocky early years spent with marketing misfires, Bradshaw & Bryant Managing Partner Michael Bryant went to a marketing seminar with his Leighton Broadcasting sales rep, Kris Priebe, in 2005, where the takeaway was simple but powerful: get the message, the media, and the measurement right.

From there, the firm made a bold commitment to devote 7% of annual revenue to advertising. Nearly 70% of that spend went to over-the-air radio, 15% to digital, and 5% to cable TV. The strategy was “station dominance,” one signal at a time, locked in with yearlong, high-frequency schedules. Within a year, the practice had tripled.

A May 2025 survey of St. Cloud residents, conducted by Cumulus Media/Westwood One’s Audio Active Group and Quantilope, showed just how deeply the strategy has taken root two decades later. Among residents who had lived in St. Cloud more than a decade, 41% named Bradshaw & Bryant unaided as a top personal injury or criminal defense firm.

The firm doesn’t just lead in awareness — it leads at every stage of the consumer journey. Bradshaw & Bryant’s unaided awareness stands at 28%, more than double the next competitor. Its advertising recall reaches 40%, one and a half times stronger than the nearest brand. In both favorability and purchase intent, Bradshaw & Bryant holds the top spot in the market.

Of those who remembered the firm’s ads, 54% cited radio, almost exactly mirroring the firm’s budget allocation. The approach is deliberate: build trust with the 95% of consumers who don’t yet need a lawyer, so that when they do, Bradshaw & Bryant is already the name in their heads.

Bryant puts it plainly: “Making my business ‘top of mind’ has made a big, big difference. It’s not something that happens right away. But you start seeing results when you hear people quoting your commercial, word for word. They know who you are.” He adds, “BrandsFormation makes a big difference because it’s NOT meant for a quick sale; it’s meant for the LONG-TERM sale. It builds trust with listeners over time. When they trust you, they tend to like you and do business with you.”

Bradshaw & Bryant’s success mirrors that of Steve’s Pest Control, which went from a single truck into Missouri’s top pest control company, powered by a long-term commitment to radio advertising. Dedicating 8.5% of annual revenue to marketing, mostly on local radio, the company’s humorous spots and “Now you’ve got a friend in the pest control business” jingle have made it a household name in Columbia.