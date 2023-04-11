Urban One Acquires CMG Houston Cluster

Urban One signed an agreement on Tuesday to purchase Cox Media Group’s radio cluster in Houston, which includes 93Q Country (KKBQ), classic rock The Eagle 106.9 and 107.5 (KHPT and KGLK), and Country Legends 97.1 (KTHT).

As part of the transaction, Urban One will divest some of its stations to comply with FCC ownership regulations. The deal is subject to FCC approval and other customary closing conditions. CMG and Urban One will continue to operate their respective stations until the transactions close.

“The CMG Houston radio team includes incredible people committed to informing, entertaining and elevating the Houston community,” said CMG CEO Dan York. “CMG has invested in and grown the value of CMG’s Houston radio brands and, while it’s difficult to part ways with the valued team members in Houston, we know they will continue their success as part of Urban One. I want to sincerely thank each of them for their positive impact on their audiences, communities, clients and CMG.”