Streaming Your Station On Alexa Just Got Easier

Streaming on Alexa just got easier for radio broadcasters. Amazon has launched the Alexa Radio Skills Kit (RSK) console. RSK allows broadcasters to offer improved user interaction without needing to code. Stations submit their information and Alexa Radio Skills Kit Console handles publishing and discovery.

After a station is onboarded, it becomes available on Alexa-enabled devices after 72 hours. RSK improves skill discovery through location-based search. When a user asks for a specific station or music genre, Alexa automatically considers nearby stations that match the request. Stations can also choose a specific name to be identified as.

RSK also supports multi-room playback, setting alarms to a particular station, and creating routines that include radio station playback. The Alexa Radio Skills Kit console is available on Amazon’s site.