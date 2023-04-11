Wolff Warms To Cincinnati PD Position

Cumulus Cincinnati’s Heritage AC Warm 98.5 (WRRM) wants Wolff. Josh Wolff will move to the Queen City to be Warm’s Program Director starting April 24. He comes to Cumulus from a long career with iHeart.

Previously, Wolff was SVP of Programming for iHeartMedia in Allentown, PA, and was a Multi-Market On-Air Personality for iHeart stations across various markets, including Cincinnati. He has also served as Assistant Program Director for iHeart Media Phoenix stations KESZ and KYOT, as well as SVP of Programming/Operations Manager for iHeart Media-Salisbury-Ocean City, MD.

Cumulus Cincinnati Operations Manager Keith Mitchell said, “I’m excited to have Josh take the controls of Warm 98, one the country’s most heritage Adult Contemporary brands. He gets the format and the listener lifestyle. The Warm staff is really going to enjoy working with him and appreciate his enthusiasm. Being a Pittsburgh guy, we’ll have to get him to trade in his Terrible Towel for a Bengals cap.”

Wolff commented, “I’m grateful to Cumulus for putting their trust in me to guide and grow Warm 98.5. I want to thank the many mentors along the way who have prepared me to be ready to program this legendary station.”