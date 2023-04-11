NPR’s Feng Recognized For ‘The Black Gate’

Emily Feng, NPR’s Beijing correspondent, has been awarded the 2022 Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize for her audio documentary The Black Gate. The documentary sheds light on China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim groups and follows the story of one man’s search for his detained family members. The Schorr Prize, which comes with a $5,000 cash prize, is awarded annually to journalists under 35 years old.

The audio documentary, which debuted on NPR’s Up First podcast, was praised by the judges for its compelling and rigorous reporting, as well as its ability to develop relatable characters. The Schorr Prize was named in honor of the late Daniel Schorr, a veteran Washington journalist and NPR senior news analyst who supported young journalists as they rose through the ranks of public radio.

Feng will be presented with the award at WBUR’s annual gala in May, which supports independent news and programming. The Schorr Prize aims to inspire young journalists to push the boundaries of the medium and to bring attention to under-reported stories.