Alpha Wants More Of Moyer With Portland Promotion

Geoff Moyer has been appointed as the Co-Director of Sales at Alpha Media Portland, where he will work with Cressy Walton. Moyer has been with Alpha Media since 2016, and his new role is effective immediately. Alpha Media Portland’s cluster of stations include; 101.9 KINK-FM (KINK), 98.7 The Bull (KUPL), Live 95.5 (KBFF), FM News 101 (KXL), 750 The Game (KXTG), We 102.9 (KINK-HD2), and Freedom 970 (KUFO).

Of the promotion, Moyer commented, “I’m honored to be growing within the Alpha Media family, and feel lucky to be surrounded by so many great leaders and a world-class team. Every day brings new adventures and opportunities. I am very excited about our future.”

Market Manager Lisa Decker says, “It’s always special to promote from within and to honor hard work and growth. The Co-DIrector of Sales role will help to align our organization with our clients and our staff’s needs. I am proud of both [Moyer and Walton] and their accomplishments. They are the Dream Team.”