All-Star Cast Checks Into SiriusXM’s ‘Ingleside Inn’

Hollywood’s elite, mobsters, drag queens, and pornographers – all in a day at Palm Spring’s Ingleside Inn, circa 1975. That infamous inn and its larger-than-life owner are now the subjects of a scripted podcast from Audio Up and SiriusXM. The first two episodes will be available starting April 18th, with additional episodes dropping weekly.

Bedtime Stories of the Ingleside Inn is adapted from the memoir of the Ingleside’s owner, Melvyn Haber and tells his struggle to manage his hotel while catering to his clientele’s vices. The podcast features an all-star cast, including Jason Alexander, Lance Bass, Richard Kind, Michael McKean, and others.

“I’m ecstatic to finally be bringing this story to life,” said Lance Bass, a real-life friend of the legendary Melvyn Haber. “Mel and I tried to produce it for years— wanting to find the right partners. Michael Sugar and Jared Gutstadt shared my enthusiasm and we created something I know Mel would love. It’s an honor to tell the story of one of the best storytellers I’ve ever met.”