Podbean Assists Creators With ‘Juggling Elephants’

Podbean is hosting a free, virtual event on April 18th featuring author Jones Loflin, who will share his expertise on time management and productivity. Loflin will offer practical tips and insights from his best-selling book, Juggling Elephants, to help attendees manage their time effectively and achieve their goals. Registration is open, with the event stream also available on YouTube and LinkedIn.

“Podbean is committed to supporting professionals in their personal growth and development,” said Podbean CEO David Xu. “As our Enterprise and Business clients know, corporate podcasting enables you to get more out of your workday and we are excited to have Jones Loflin share his expertise with our community and provide valuable insights on how to increase productivity and achieve work-life balance through effective time management.”