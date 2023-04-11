No Pressure In Katz Media’s Latest Partnership

Podcast ad solutions company Barometer has announced a partnership with iHeart-owned Katz Digital to provide brand-suitability and contextual targeting technology. This enables Katz Digital to reach its desired audio audiences within the right context. The partnership aims to build advertiser confidence in Katz’s podcast channel through consistent third-party solutions across publishers.

“With so much emphasis on a small number of podcasts, we are missing out on maximizing both revenue and audience reach within the Podcasting industry,” said Barometer co-founder and CEO Tamara Zubatiy. “Katz Digital has enormous reach and is investing in providing data for the scope and the size of their network. opening up more targeted access to the broader podcast industry.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Barometer, a leader in brand suitability and safety technology, to advance Podcasting,” said Katz Digital President Scott Porretti. “This capability, coupled with the hyper-engaging content produced by our partners, will provide confidence to the buying community that will accelerate growth within the marketplace.”