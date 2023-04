Seattle public broadcaster KEXP is launching a new podcast series called El Sonido: Cancioneros, which will be fully produced in Spanish. The first season’s eight episodes will feature Albina Cabrera as host in conversation with carefully curated guests from Latin American music scenes.

The podcast will explore the songs that shaped the guests’ lives and their communities. This is an expansion of KEXP’s El Sonido radio show. The new podcast series will drop weekly from May 26 to July 14, 2023.