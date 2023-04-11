DJ Drocc Bounces To Brand Manager In Fayetteville

Sherman Howze, known on-air as DJ Drocc, has been promoted to Urban Brand Manager/Program Director at Foxy 99 (WZFX) and 107.7 The Bounce (WUKS) in Fayetteville, NC by Beasley Media Group. He assumed his new position on April 1, after spending the last twenty years with the cluster, including his most recent role as Music Director.

“Music has been the center of my universe, even at a young age, when I was listening to Fayetteville’s radio pioneers,” said Drocc. “For nearly 35 years, I’ve been so happy to continue in those legendary footsteps in radio and beyond, bringing my unique gifts to the next level now as Urban Brand Manager / Program Director of WZFX and WUKS. Many thanks to Tee Gentry, Katy Lollis, Kent Dunn, Justin Chase, and Mac Edwards for the opportunity and their continuous support!”

“This guy has worked hard, behind the scenes, as music director for a long time. Now, it’s his time to program the legendary Foxy 99 and the new 107.7 The Bounce,” said Tee Gentry. “It’s such a pleasure to name Drocc as Program Director of both stations.”