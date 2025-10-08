MediaCo Brings Ex-SBS Exec Aboard for 2026 Political Strategy

MediaCo is positioning itself for a major political year, unveiling a 100-person team built to capture maximum revenue during the 2026 election cycle. To lead its expanded political operations, the multicultural broadcaster has appointed a VP of Strategic Business Affairs.

Tomas Regalado will oversee the company’s political strategy nationwide, drawing on his background in multicultural engagement and campaign strategy. Regalado joins MediaCo from Spanish Broadcasting System, where he was Vice President of Corporate and Government Affairs. While at SBS, he worked closely with then-President Albert Rodriguez, who would go on to lead MediaCo as CEO.

The initiative integrates MediaCo’s radio, television, digital, and out-of-home platforms, including its exclusive partnership with Do It Outdoors.

“Tapping into multicultural communities isn’t just about reach—it’s about trust and relevance,” Regalado said. “MediaCo has the local credibility and national scale to deliver both. Winning campaigns begins with understanding people, not just demographics, and MediaCo has the trust of multicultural communities because we’ve been part of their daily lives for years—through local news, music, and culture. My focus will be on helping campaigns translate that connection into real results.”

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez said, “The 2024 election proved that multicultural audiences decided the outcome – and their influence continues to grow. Hispanics, Blacks, and Asians will be critical in the 2026 election, and MediaCo is the leader in reaching them. With our data and analytics, combined with our OOH capabilities through Do It Outdoors—including geofencing and shadow fencing – and our live news presence, we can identify, engage, and activate these voters like no one else.”

MediaCo Chief Revenue Officer Brian Fisher added, “Our team doesn’t just reach voters; we connect with them in meaningful ways. From on-air to digital to out-of-home, and through trusted live news, our integrated platforms – powered by data insights – allow campaigns to target the multicultural electorate more effectively than anyone else.”

With reporting by Adam R. Jacobson