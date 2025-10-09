In Buffalo, 97 Rock’s 31st Make-A-Wish Radiothon Tops $300K

Cumulus Media Buffalo’s 97 Rock (WGRF) raised $312,000 for Make-A-Wish Western New York during its 31st Annual Make-A-Wish Radiothon. On September 28 and 29, listeners donated and bid on auction items to help grant life-changing wishes for local children facing critical illnesses.

97 Rock Program Director Joe Russo said, “We are overwhelmed by the support from our listeners and the Western New York community. We ask our audience for a lot, and they always rise to the occasion when it comes to helping children and their families.”

Make-A-Wish Western New York Development Director Mary Hazel added, “The annual Radiothon provides us with an amazing opportunity to raise both crucial awareness and funds to help children and families fighting critical illnesses, not only in Buffalo but throughout our 17-county region.”

“Wishes are more than just a moment in time – they stay with a child long after they are granted, helping to improve well-being, build self-confidence, and renew emotional strength when it feels impossible,” she added.