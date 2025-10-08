Danielle Monaro, Medha Gandhi To Host 2025 Marconi Awards

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show co-hosts Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi will host the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, set for October 21 at The Edison Ballroom in Manhattan, the evening before NAB Show New York.

Established in 1989 and named for inventor Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards honor excellence across radio, recognizing stations and personalities for outstanding performance, format excellence, and community service.

Monaro, a co-host of Elvis Duran and the Morning Show for more than 25 years, is known for her Danielle Report pop culture updates. Gandhi delivers her 3 Things You Need to Know segment each morning and hosts her podcast Sauce on the Side.

Presenters for this year’s ceremony include Adimu Colón from iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s WDAS, Mark “Hawkeye” Louis and Rachel Ryan from Cumulus Media Dallas’s New Country 96.3 (KSCS), and syndicated host Deja “Deja Vu” Parker from MediaCo’s WBLS. Returning for his fourth year, two-time World Champion and Grammy Award–winning DJ Scratch will provide the night’s music.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “Danielle and Gandhi represent everything that makes local radio special — personality, authenticity, and a genuine connection with their audiences. We are thrilled to have them lead this year’s Marconi Radio Awards celebration honoring the broadcasters whose creativity and service continue to shape and strengthen communities across America.”

Tickets for the evening are available via the NAB.