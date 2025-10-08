WayFM Promotes Obadiah Haybin to Afternoons After Bekah’s Exit

Obadiah Haybin is moving from nights to afternoons on WayFM as the Christian network’s new afternoon host starting October 13. He steps into the daypart previously held by Bekah, who vacated the position in June after the death of her husband earlier this year.

Haybin has more than 25 years of experience in Contemporary Christian and faith-based radio. He has hosted evenings for the Hope Media Group operation since 2021, also handling overnights and weekends on HMG’s KSBJ since August 2024.

Earlier in his career, Haybin was Morning Show Host for Project 887 in Idaho and spent nearly 24 years with RadioU (WUFM) in Columbus, OH, as Morning Show Producer and Co-Host.

WayFM Program Director Chris Pickett said, “Obadiah brings the rare mix of entertainment and spiritual depth that makes him the perfect choice for afternoons on WayFM. I am looking forward to how God will use him in this new role.”

Obadiah said, “I’m humbled to step into the legacy of those who came before me and the many who have supported this ministry for years. It is my prayerful hope that God will use me to grow and sustain what He is doing at WayFM and Hope Media Group. It’s an incredible honor to encourage people and share the hope we find in Christ.”