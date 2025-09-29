YouTube Music Opens Limited US Trial of AI-Powered DJs

Following in the footsteps of Spotify, YouTube Music is the latest to test AI “DJs” designed to add context and commentary to listeners’ experiences on the platform. The feature is part of YouTube Labs, a new hub for artificial intelligence experiments across the service.

The AI hosts provide fan trivia, artist stories, and commentary tied to the music currently playing. The initiative marks YouTube’s latest effort to bring conversational AI into its music platform, following the launch of its AI conversational radio tool in July. That feature allows users to create customized radio stations by describing what they want to hear.

The experiment also comes as other streaming services move further into AI-driven personalization. Spotify first introduced its AI DJ, X, two years ago, offering algorithmically-chosen tracks with spoken commentary about artists and songs. YouTube Music’s approach aims to add trivia and storytelling to the mix, potentially broadening how listeners engage with the app.

YouTube Labs, modeled after Google Labs, allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback. The experiments are open to all YouTube users, though access to the music hosts is currently limited to a select number of US-based participants.

Recent months have seen YouTube roll out a suite of AI tools for creators, including GenAI Shorts production and AI-powered search results. At the same time, the company has updated its policies to block revenue opportunities for repetitive or inauthentic AI-generated content, aiming to preserve standards across the platform.