Audacy Brings Conservative Talk To Greenville-Spartanburg

Greenville-Spartanburg sports fans are hearing red, as Audacy has flipped its area Infinity Sports Radio and BetMGM Network affiliate to Conservative Talk. Upstate Red can now be heard across 1330 AM (WYRD-AM), 950 AM (WORD-AM), and WYRD-HD2.

The station had been known as The Fan Upstate since 2022.

Weekdays will feature a full lineup of syndicated names like Michael DelGiorno, Glenn Beck, Clay Travis and Buck Sexton, Sean Hannity, Jesse Kelly, Rich Valdes, and Will Cain.

Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg Market Manager Steve Sinicropi said, “We are proud to launch Upstate Red and bring a new conservative voice to the Upstate region. Upstate Red will be a premier destination for principled conversation, insightful news, and engaging talk with some of the biggest names in national talk radio, providing the most important news and information to the Upstate.”