Air1 Welcomes Abercrombie as Ashton Goes To Overnights

Educational Media Foundation announced Lacy Abercrombie will join its Air1 network for middays, replacing Josh Ashton. Ashton moves from middays into a programming role, curating content across the network, while continuing his on-air work in overnights.

Abercrombie is best known for her work as a Christian speaker, Bible teacher, and content creator. The remaining programming lineup will remain the same. Air1 is simulcast on more than 334 FM stations and translators in 45 states, as well as Puerto Rico and American Samoa.

EMF Vice President of Radio Mandy Young said, “We are so excited to add Lacy to the Air1 lineup. Lacy has created an amazing community online with heart, humor, and authenticity. We cannot wait to see how God uses her on Air1 as she helps listeners worship through every day.”