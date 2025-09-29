Costa Media Adds ‘El Cotorreo’ to Que Onnda DC

Costa Media’s Que Onnda 87.7 (WDCN-LD) is boosting its afternoon lineup with the addition of El Cotorreo with DJ Chicano and DJ Scorpion. The Spanish-language program is replacing The Pedro Biaggi Show, which previously held down the time slot.

Briand “DJ Chicano” Morales, born in Takoma Park, MD, to Mexican and Peruvian parents, entered radio while studying at Montgomery College. He moved from intern to on-air personality and helped his previous afternoon show earn top ratings among Hispanic audiences in the DMV area.

José Antonio Alarcón, aka DJ Scorpion, is originally from Veracruz and has been active in the DJ scene since 2001. He began working in radio in 2013.

Costa Media President of Programming Gerardo Lopez said, “We are thrilled to welcome DJ Chicano and DJ Scorpion to Nueva Network and the Que Onnda family. Their chemistry, humor, and authentic connection with listeners make El Cotorreo the perfect addition to our Washington, DC roster. This launch reaffirms our commitment to delivering the most engaging, culturally resonant audio programming for US Latinos, and it strengthens our position as the leader in Spanish-language audio media.”