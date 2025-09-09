Brett Andrews Adds Morning Show on Madion’s 94.9 WOLX

Audacy Wisconsin has announced that Brett Andrews will add morning show duties at 94.9 WOLX (WOLX) in Madison. Andrews will continue serving as Brand Manager for the cluster’s Mix 105.1 (WMHX) and Assistant Brand Manager for Milwaukee’s 99.1 The Mix (WMYX) and 103.7 KISS (WXSS).

The new lineup at 94.9 WOLX features Andrews in mornings, followed by Joe Rosati during afternoons, and Jill Bucco during the evenings.

Andrews also hosts weekday afternoons on 99.1 The Mix. He rejoined Audacy in July as part of the Madison and Milwaukee team, after time spent as Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia in Milwaukee and Madison. His career has included programming roles at WRIT, WZEE, KSLZ, and KKRZ.

Audacy Wisconsin Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “Brett’s radio IQ, creativity, and leadership have made a tremendous impact on Audacy since he joined us in July. We’re excited to bring his passion and energy back to the airwaves of Madison with The Brett Andrews Radio Show, kicking off the mornings of Madison’s number one rated station, WOLX.”

Andrews said, “I’m so excited to be back on the air in Madison and waking up Southern Wisconsin…My thanks to my Audacy family, including Jason Bjorson, Dave Richards, and Jeff Sottolano. I look forward to my continued partnership with Molly Cruz, Jonathan Suttin, and the rest of the amazing Madison and Milwaukee team.”