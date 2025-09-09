Shula’s ‘Patriot’ To Gain Nearly Full Buffalo FM Coverage by 2026

After selling off his Key West FM, Radio One Buffalo owner Buddy Shula is all in on the City of Good Neighbors, as he prepares to bring his new AM Conservative Talk brand, 1270 The Patriot (WUSW-AM), to FM listeners across the Niagara Falls region.

Shula’s company has filed with the FCC to purchase two FM translators, W235BC at 94.9 MHz in Bowmansville and W227BW at 93.3 MHz in Cheektowaga, from Calvary Chapel of the Finger Lakes. Both signals will be paired with WUSW-AM, which Shula acquired in late May and began operating as The Patriot under an LMA on July 4.

Together, the translators will deliver nearly full-market FM coverage for The Patriot, which Shula calls “a total game changer.” He expects the FM signals to be on air by January 2026.

Radio One Buffalo’s portfolio also includes one of North America’s top-rated Classic Oldies formats, Big Weck (WECK-AM) and its three FM translators. Shula credited Consulting Technical Engineer Mark Humphries, Chief Local Engineer Dennis Majewicz, and FCC attorney Steve Lovelady for their roles in the WUSW expansion.

Shula said, “This is not an opportunity I expected when I purchased WUSW, but when I heard of the possibility, I jumped on it right away, knowing the difference it could make in the Buffalo/Niagara Falls market. It’s exciting news for both listeners and advertisers.”