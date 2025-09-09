Telos Alliance Promotes Cam Eicher to EVP of Audio Production

Telos Alliance has promoted Cam Eicher to Executive Vice President of Audio Production, a newly established role at the company. He has led worldwide sales for Telos’ seven brands since 2013, serving first as Executive Director before becoming SVP in 2021.

He also has sales leadership experience at Sierra Automated Systems, Logitek Electronic Systems, and Harris Broadcast.

Eicher shared, “The medium we historically refer to as ‘radio’ is so much more than a tuner picking up an over-the-air AM or FM signal. Today’s audience chooses the content they want to hear and how they want to hear it, whether that means a radio, their smartphone, or their car’s dashboard. Telos Alliance is uniquely positioned to provide content creators with an ecosystem of products that seamlessly work together to meet those needs.”

Telos Alliance Chief Executive Officer Scott Stiefel said, “We knew we needed a leader with the vision, experience, and authority to bring all of the company’s resources together to support this mission. Cam’s understanding of our changing industry, his passion for audio technology, and the respect he has earned from our customers, channel partners, and his Telos Alliance colleagues is unmatched. We are fortunate that the person best suited to lead us forward is already a valued and respected member of the Telos Alliance family.”