New Programming Pillars for Pillar Media After Trio of Promotions

Pillar Media has announced three internal programming promotions. Skip Mahaffey has been named Creative Director, Rob Lewis moves up to Programming Operations Manager, and SLiM Rodriguez has been named Assistant Program Director at Denver’s Star 101.5 (KSRC).

Mahaffey, a veteran with over 40 years of experience in radio, has worked with Pillar Media for the past two years. He will also serve as talent coach across the Christian broadcaster’s brands. Lewis has spent his entire 30-year broadcasting career with Pillar Media in various leadership capacities.

Rodriguez, who joined Pillar Media in 2024 through its Denver market acquisition, brings 32 years of broadcasting experience to his new role.

Pillar Media Brand Director Matt Stockman said, “Elevating Skip to this new role means that all of the on-air team at Pillar Media stations benefit from Skip’s experience and ability to connect with listeners in an authentic way. The promotion of Rob and SLiM to these new roles is a direct result of their commitment to excellence and the deep desire in our organization to cultivate leadership from within. I am excited to see the ways in which each of them grows our influence.”