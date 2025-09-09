Connoisseur Elects Format Captains Across Its New Portfolio

Following the promotion of Keith Dakin to Senior Vice President of Programming, Connoisseur Media has named new format coordinators. As the broadcaster updates its structure, it is also assigning additional responsibilities to strengthen market operations.

Ben Davis will serve as Top 40 Format Coordinator while continuing as Operations Manager and morning host on Ben and Kelly in the Morning at Louisville’s WDJX. Kevin Begley, Operations Manager in Metro Fairfield, CT, has been named Hot AC Format Coordinator in addition to programming WEZN and hosting afternoons.

Darrick “Brown” Williams, Operations Manager in Columbia, SC, will oversee Urban and Rhythmic Top 40 formats, adding to his responsibilities for Connoisseur’s urban stations.

Ross MacLeod, Operations Manager and Program Director at Portland’s KXL, has been appointed News/Talk Format Coordinator. Rob Kelley, Operations Manager in Lincoln and Topeka, will continue as Country Format Coordinator, a role he previously held at Alpha Media. Allan Lamberti, Operations Manager in New Haven, CT, has been named Rock Format Coordinator while continuing to program WPLR and WICC.

Connoisseur also announced that Patrick Shea, based on Long Island, will take on new responsibilities working with technology and automation partners to advance efficiency and innovation across the company’s markets.

Dakin commented, “These moves today will allow us to have a dedicated group of programmers that can work with our local markets, partners, vendors, and the record community on a one-to-one basis. The idea here is that we will always have someone who can fix a problem, answer a question, and, most importantly, make a decision. Radio, to stay relevant, needs to have empowered leaders that can make things happen fast. I believe today we have that team.”