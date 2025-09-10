Grandma’s Got Instagram: Does Your Digital Strategy Keep Up?

For years, many in radio have operated under a common misnomer: social media is for young people. They assume Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok cater only to Gen Z or Millennials, while older listeners remain glued to the radio or elsewhere, but the reality tells a very different story, and radio executives who ignore it are leaving enormous opportunities on the table.

Granny and Pawpaw Are Online – And Engaged

Look at the numbers: older demographics are not only on social media, they’re active daily. Facebook remains the most widely used platform in the US, and its largest user base is 35 and older. Even platforms like TikTok, once dismissed as a teen-only trend, are seeing huge growth among users over 40. Instagram, too, has matured far beyond its early “young crowd only” reputation.

The idea that social media is a “young person’s game” is outdated. Today’s 50-, 60-, and even 70-year-olds are scrolling, liking, and sharing at higher rates than ever before. If radio continues to ignore this, we risk missing one of the most direct ways to reach, retain, and grow our audiences.

Algorithms Have Changed: Content Is King

In just the last three years, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have all dramatically changed their algorithms. Where once reach was determined largely by follower count, now it’s driven by content quality. That shift is revolutionary:

You don’t need 50,000 followers to make an impact.

Great content can be discovered and rewarded, no matter how big (or small) your starting audience.

Engaging posts, whether it’s video clips, live streams, behind-the-scenes peeks, or interactive polls, are prioritized by the platforms themselves.

For the first time, your reach isn’t capped by your audience size. If your content is creative, consistent, and engaging, it will find its way to more people.

Why This Matters for Radio

For radio stations, this shift is a wake-up call. Not having a strong social media presence is more than just a missed marketing opportunity; it’s a branding blind spot. Social media is where conversations happen, where communities form, and where listeners expect to connect with their favorite personalities and stations.

The stronger your social media presence, the more visible and relevant your station becomes. And the more popular your station is online, the easier it is to sell. Advertisers want reach, influence, and engaged audiences. A radio station that can prove its ability to move people not just on-air but also on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok is exponentially more attractive to clients.

The Bottom Line

Radio has always been about connection – between personalities and listeners, music and memories, brands and communities. Social media is simply the new frontier of that connection, and ignoring it because of outdated assumptions about age demographics is a critical mistake.

If your station isn’t prioritizing social media, you’re not just missing out on likes and shares. You’re missing out on listeners, on advertisers, and on long-term relevance in a media landscape where content truly is king.