Emmis Crowns A New Market Manager For New York City

After stints in leadership roles at MediaCo and Canada’s Corus Radio, Emmis Corporation has named Victor Giacomelli as its New York Market Manager. Giacomelli, who previously served as Emmis’ SVP of Revenue, will focus on leading La Exitosa 98.7 (WEPN/WLIB-AM).

Emmis debuted La Exitosa 98.7 in January after retiring its temporary “pop-up” station TJ 98.7. The launch followed Good Karma Brands’ decision not to renew its long-running LMA on WEPN-FM, moving ESPN New York to Audacy’s AM signal instead. The Exitosa launch seemed to end Emmis’ long-term attempts to sell its two remaining NYC-area signals.

Giacomelli stated, “I’m excited to be back with Emmis and to build La Exitosa 98.7. This station resonates with listeners, and there is so much potential and opportunity ahead.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vic back to the Emmis family,” commented Emmis President and COO Patrick Walsh. “The successful station launch and multi-channel marketing campaign, led by Rick Cummings and Mike McVay, has inspired New York’s large and loyal audience of Spanish-language listeners to tune into 98.7 FM. We’ve added Spanish language hosts like Gloria B, George Mier, and Gino Latino that the NY market loves, brought on board a roster of experienced and successful account executives, and now added Victor to lead the team.”