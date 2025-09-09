Catsimatidis Named 2025 New York Broadcaster of the Year

The New York State Broadcasters Association has named Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis its 2025 Broadcaster of the Year. Catsimatidis will be honored at the Broadcast Leadership and Hall of Fame Luncheon on October 22 at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan.

Catsimatidis purchased 77WABC in March 2020, later adding WLIR in Suffolk County and, most recently, WRCR-AM in Rockland County. He also launched Red Apple Audio Networks, syndicating WABC programming nationwide to nearly 500 affiliates. In addition, he co-hosts Cats & Cosby with Rita Cosby weekday afternoons, and hosts the nationally syndicated Cats Roundtable on Sunday mornings.

A vocal proponent of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, Catsimatidis has been selected as one of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio for the past two years by Radio Ink.

The longtime New York businessman and philanthropist is also CEO of the Red Apple Group, which owns the Gristedes supermarket chain and the United Refining Company. He and his wife, Margo, established the WABC Radio Foundation, which supports charitable organizations serving those in need.

NYSBA President David Donovan said, “We are honored to have him as NYSBA’s Broadcaster of the Year. John has had unparalleled success turning around 77WABC and expanding Red Apple Media throughout the country. He has led legislative efforts to keep AM radio in vehicles, a vital issue for all New Yorkers.”

Catsimatidis said, “Thank you, Dave and the Board of the New York State Broadcasters Association, for this honor. Radio is an integral part of listeners’ lives and often the only source of information during times of disaster. I ask everyone in radio to alert their listeners that car manufacturers are risking lives by taking AM off the dashboard of new cars. Together, we can stop this, and we must stop it.”