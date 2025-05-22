FCC Filing Reveals Price Tag for Red Apple’s WRCR Purchase

Earlier this month, Red Apple Media, owner of New York City’s 77WABC, expanded its broadcast footprint into the Lower Hudson Valley with the acquisition of WRCR-AM. Now, a filed FCC document reveals the purchase price for the Rockland County station.

Like his $12.5 million acquisition of WABC from Cumulus Media in 2019, Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis is funding the $600,000 WRCR transaction entirely in cash.

The deal with Alexander Broadcasting includes the station’s FCC license, real estate, and equipment. A $60,000 deposit has been placed in escrow, with the remainder due at closing, which is set to occur within ten business days of FCC approval. Located in Haverstraw, WRCR is now simulcasting WABC programming under a Local Marketing Agreement.

Kathleen Kirby of Wiley Rein LLP represented Red Apple in the deal, while Michael A. Koplen of Koplen Law Firm worked on behalf of Alexander.

The station had operated independently for nearly six decades, most recently under Alexander Broadcasting President Alexander Medakovich. Given WRCR’s signal overlap with WABC, there has been speculation about its long-term use under Red Apple’s ownership. A company spokesperson told Radio Ink, “It will start off as a simulcast. Stay tuned for the future vision.”

The acquisition reflects Catsimatidis’ continued strategy to expand Red Apple’s network, which now includes national syndication through Red Apple Audio Networks.