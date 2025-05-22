Are Your Traditional Tactics Slipping? Flip The Funnel

(By Elliott Hurst) NAB Show 2025 made it crystal clear: the radio industry isn’t collapsing, but it’s contracting – slowly, but persistently. Ad revenue is expected to dip again this year in step with the last decade (-2.2%); however, now national spots are concerningly down (5–6% annually).

Meanwhile, digital audio is growing at nearly 10% per year, and podcast ad revenue is booming (+22%). Digital advertising accounts for an average of 24% of all revenue as broadcasters adopt a more consultative approach with their trusted clients and now sell them a myriad of marketing services, including ad extension.

Yet in most radio sales departments, digital remains a reluctant afterthought.

That disconnect is the problem. Buyers today know their customers are interacting with digital content, and some are even hiring younger decision makers who frequently employ a digital-first mindset, even when they love radio.

Here’s how to shift your pitch and mindset this week:

Adopt a more consultative approach to your advertisers. Leverage your trusted relationship to establish yourself as their go-to for advertising strategy. Try avoiding the usual approach and DON’T start your proposal with your airtime inventory.

DO Start with:

Who the client wants to reach (e.g., new movers, soccer moms, weekend warriors)

Where they live online and off (e.g., radio mornings, mobile at lunch, TikTok by night)

What behavior change the advertiser wants (visit, click, RSVP, redeem)



Then — and only then — explain how your radio plus digital plan moves the needle across all those touchpoints. Remind your advertiser about the proven lift that campaigns that involve both on-air and digital components show a significant boost on recall and conversion than just one medium alone. They’re often looking to spend on digital, it might as well be with you! It shouldn’t be in a vacuum, it should be part of their strategic campaign you developed with them.

At SoCast, we see this every day: sellers who lead with business goals and then offer omnichannel solutions close more deals – at higher average orders.

3 Moves to Make This Week

Audit Your Proposals

Pull three of your recent proposals. Are you still leading with “spots + impressions”? Flip that — start with the problem you’re solving.

Use Digital as the Closer

Radio builds reach. Digital drives action. Every pitch should include an option to have a digital CTA : retargeting, geofenced mobile, lead form, or QR code campaign.

Borrow This Line

“We build a strategic campaign around your customer’s journey , not just our airtime. We’ll move them from awareness on-air to action online.”



Your advertisers live in a multi-platform world. Your pitch needs to as well.

Broadcast radio advertising sales aren’t dying, they’re changing. Got a digital sales challenge that’s been stumping your team? Or, have a question about anything in this column? Send me a note and let’s tackle it together.

Elliott Hurst is Co-Founder and CEO of SoCast, the leading digital partner for over 2,500 radio stations. Elliott holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business with a diploma in Arts and Media Management, and is focused on helping stations thrive in today’s competitive digital landscape.