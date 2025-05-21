US 96.3’s Hannah Lane to Guest Announce at the Grand Ole Opry

US 96.3 (WUSJ) morning co-host Hannah Lane is adding another accolade to a spectacular year – she will take the stage as a guest announcer at the Grand Ole Opry. The Baton Rouge native, now based in Jackson, MS, will emcee the legendary show on October 3.

Lane joined New South Radio in October 2023 and quickly racked up national recognition, including being named one of Radio Ink Magazine’s 30 and Under Superstars, a New Faces of Country Radio finalist at CRS, the first Women Inspiring Women mentee in Mississippi, and Mississippi Association of Broadcasters “Best in Social Media” award-winner.

Lane co-hosts Nate, Traci and Hannah Lane on US 96.3 alongside Nate West and Program Director Traci Lee.

Lee said, “We are so proud of her. Hannah is such a star and she’s only 25! She has depth and passion that is rare for someone her age. She loves this industry, and we’re so excited to see her shine.”

Lane commented, “To host an iconic stage that has shaped the heart of country music for generations is something I will remember and honor forever.”