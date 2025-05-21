Karl & Crew to Replace All Local Moody Radio Morning Shows

As the Christian broadcaster shifts to a centralized, national format, local morning shows are being eliminated across Moody Radio to make way for Karl & Crew, a Chicago-based flagship morning show to be carried on Moody’s 71 stations.

The show is hosted by pastor Karl Clauson alongside journalist and storyteller Ally Domercant, with producer Diana Berryman producing and Jonathan “Young Thunder” Renke.

With the realignment, all local morning shows across the network are being let go, including Perry and Shawna in Grand Rapids, Tom and Tabi in Chattanooga, Seth and Deb in the Quad Cities, Kelli and Steve in Indianapolis, Eric and Brigitte in Miami, Brian in Cleveland, and Kurt and Kate in Tampa Bay.

Moody Bible Institute announced a broad strategic realignment across its ministries in preparation for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

MBI President Dr. Mark Jobe said, “This is one of the hardest decisions we have had to make as we seek to steward well the resources the Lord has entrusted to us. These are not just roles – they are valued team members, co-laborers in Christ, and close friends who have served faithfully, and we are committed to walking with them through this change with care and respect.”

Moody also plans to grow its digital and print publishing arms to serve a global audience. The restructuring is part of its long-term Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to double Moody’s reach and impact 20 million people by the end of the decade.