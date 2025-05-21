Two Chattanooga Stations Are Trading Places On The Radio Dial

Audacy is reshuffling the dial in Chattanooga with a frequency swap between Rock 105 and Kiss FM. Beginning May 23, WRXR will move to 103.7 FM and rebrand as Rock 103.7 as WKXJ shifts to 105.5 FM and adopts the name 105.5 Kiss FM.

Both stations will retain their existing formats, with no changes to programming or on-air talent.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Nichole Hartman said, “We always find ways to improve the listening experience for our consumers. Rock 105 has been a heritage brand to the community, and this new frequency will elevate its legacy to more fans beyond Chattanooga.”

“At the same time, broadcasting Kiss FM on 105.5 allows us to bring the best pop hits to the heart of the city and form a deeper connection with listeners in the Chattanooga metropolitan area,” she added.