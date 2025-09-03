Disney Gives Katie den Daas Editorial Oversight of ABC Audio

ABC News has promoted Katie den Daas to Senior Vice President of Global Newsgathering, a move that places her in charge of the editorial direction for ABC Audio alongside the network’s domestic and international newsgathering operations.

She will now oversee the editorial strategy of ABC Audio, including ABC Radio, podcasts, and audio entertainment, while ABC Audio Vice President and General Manager Liz Alesse continues to lead business strategy and operations for the division.

Den Daas’s new responsibilities also include managing ABC News’ bureaus in New York, Los Angeles, and London, as well as ABC NewsOne, the network’s affiliate and client service.

Since joining ABC News in 2015, den Daas has served as a producer in the New York bureau, Special Events, and on programs including World News Tonight with David Muir, Good Morning America, and The View. She went on to become executive producer for ABC News Live and London bureau chief before moving into broader newsgathering leadership.

ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic said, “Katie is an exceptional journalist and leader whose editorial vision and operational expertise have only strengthened our coverage. She has a deep understanding of the evolving news landscape and an unmatched ability to guide teams with clarity, creativity, and compassion. I am thrilled to have her leading our global newsgathering operations as we continue to create strategic and innovative ways to bring our audiences the most-trusted reporting they expect from ABC News.”

Den Daas said, “It is an honor to be a part of a news organization with some of the best people in the industry, inspired by a rich legacy and a deep calling to journalism. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our bureaus as well as our extraordinary teams at home and across the globe as we adapt to new challenges and expand the reach of our reporting – all in service to our owned stations, affiliates, shows, platforms, and, ultimately, our collective audience.”